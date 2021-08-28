Special Weather Statement issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys, Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-27 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; Kootenai, Cabinet Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Flathead County through 745 PM MDT At 658 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kalispell, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail, heavy rain, lightning SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kalispell and Evergreen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
