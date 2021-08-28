Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flathead County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys, Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; Kootenai, Cabinet Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Flathead County through 745 PM MDT At 658 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kalispell, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail, heavy rain, lightning SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kalispell and Evergreen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sanders County, MT
City
Kalispell, MT
County
Lake County, MT
County
Lincoln County, MT
County
Flathead County, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Valleys#Flathead#Evergreen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Premier LeaguePosted by
Reuters

Argentine players to play against Brazil despite isolation order

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Three Argentine footballers accused of breaking Brazil’s quarantine laws are set to play in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier between the two sides, even though Brazil’s health regulator ordered their immediate isolation just hours earlier. The official line ups published by the South American Football...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby

Four people are dead including a mother still cradling her now-deceased baby after a massive gunfight early Sunday with a former Marine a Florida sheriff said was “ready for battle” and so aggressive he tried to wrestle a gun from police from his hospital gurney after being captured. Polk County...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
NFLPosted by
NBC News

Tom Brady says he contracted Covid in February after Super Bowl parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he contracted Covid in February shortly after the team’s Super Bowl 55 parade. Brady, who has since been vaccinated, confirmed he was sick over the winter in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. The superstar quarterback said the upcoming season will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy