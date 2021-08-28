Cancel
Mission: Impossible 7’s Christopher McQuarrie Debuts Cool Tom Cruise And Hayley Atwell Picture In Thank You Post

By Adam Holmes
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’re coming up on one year since Mission: Impossible 7 kicked off principal photography, having been delayed from its original February 2020 start date in response to the pandemic. This extended shooting period is due to Mission: Impossible 7 filming back-to-back with Mission: Impossible 8, and cameras are still rolling on Ethan Hunt’s next two cinematic adventures. But as he’s frequently done over the last year, director/writer Christopher McQuarrie has shared another look at the production; this time it’s a picture of stars Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell as part of a thank you post.

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

