Mission: Impossible 7’s Christopher McQuarrie Debuts Cool Tom Cruise And Hayley Atwell Picture In Thank You Post

In the last decade, Tom Cruise has personally performed some of the most outrageous stunts we’ve ever seen on the big screen as part of the Mission: Impossible franchise, and that is a tradition that is set to continue in an insane way in the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7. Following up cinematic shocks like climbing up the world’s tallest building and hanging on to a plane as it takes off, the new blockbuster is set to feature a sequence that will see Cruise drive a motorcycle off of a cliff and the base jump to the ground. It’s so spectacular that it needs to be seen to be believed – and this morning we got a special sneak peek of what’s in store at CinemaCon, the annual Las Vegas-based convention for theater owners.