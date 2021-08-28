Cancel
Video Games

The Walking Dead: Survivors gets a live-action trailer and new chapter

By Andrew Newton
flickeringmyth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkybound Games and Elex have announced a new chapter of their hit mobile game The Walking Dead: Survivors and celebrate this with a brand new live action trailer filled with lots of zombies and warring factions, just like the game. As fans prepare for the finale of the TV series, the action heats up in The Walking Dead: Survivors.

