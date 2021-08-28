The Walking Dead: Survivors gets a live-action trailer and new chapter

AMC Networks, Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics today unveiled a new exclusive look inside The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe. This new hardcover artbook will give you behind the scenes looks at all three Walking Dead shows made by AMC. It will be available at comic stores September 29, 2021 and everywhere books are sold October 5, 2021. You can pre order your copy right now wherever books are sold, but the really special copies are from Skybound where you can snag a Daryl Dixon variant cover and TWDU shop where there is a cover drawn by Yanick Paquette and Nathan Fairbairn. If you are a fan of The Walking Dead then you’ll want to check this out for all the behind the scenes goodies including original sketches, concept art, storyboards, special production illustrations, fun facts from creators and crew, and more. Here are a few pages you can look forward to: