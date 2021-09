While most of the cast of Full House returned in some capacity for the Netflix reboot Fuller House, which focused on the adult lives of D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Kimmy (Andrea Barber), Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen did not return in the role of Michelle at all, due to the fact that they had quit acting over a decade earlier and were instead focused on their fashion label, The Row. Michelle's absence was remarked upon a few times over the series run, with characters making pointed jokes calling out the Olsen twins' lack of involvement.