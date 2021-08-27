Italians Do Actually Do It Better: Glüme at DNA Lounge

Indie label Italians Do It Better, famously known for their artists Glass Candy and Chromatics, which also got its name from the T-shirt Madonna wore in the “Papa don’t preach” video, hit the road in support of their newest talent, Glüme, with fellow record label acts, Orion and Desire (Dj set). San Francisco had the honor of being the second day out of this 3 day “Italians Do It Better” tour with this stellar lineup from the famed Synth-pop/Italo disco label. To circle back on the Madonna sound bite, “Italians Do It Better” have release their latest compilation, a tribute album of Madonna covers executive produced by the master mind and owner of Italians Do It Better, Johnny Jewel. In true celebration of the queen of pop, the label dropped their tribute compilation on the Material Girl’s birthday, August 16th, right at midnight on the night of this San Francisco show.