Robin Gudal: I am a Lutheran; hear my prayer
I claim Lutheran as a strong portion of my faith (baptized, confirmed and married) heritage. I have gone to many churches; quieter ones, charismatic, more performance based (in Texas everything is bigger and it had very nice entertainment prior to sermon) which I remember very vividly (lest one judges too early), New York based International Church that had so many attendees you had to check in and choose if you wanted the short version or longer version service (it was amazing — so many languages were represented). I have been to small country churches, where I was married and our son baptized, most of the mainstream denominations, cruise service church, home church, Zoom church, parking lot church, TV service church and state park church services. God’s people worship and gather in many ways.www.albertleatribune.com
