Robin Gudal: I am a Lutheran; hear my prayer

This week many will be either reading or hearing words from the Letter of James that discourages members of the Christian community from showing partiality or to discriminate between people based upon wealth. The writer of James says that all people, rich or poor, are of equal value and importance in the eyes of God, and as a result God’s followers must show love and respect for each without any distinction. In fact, many suggest that the writer of James has a sense that wealth is closely tied to the powers and the forces of this world and that faithful believers would follow the practice of the earliest church and use their wealth not for themselves but for those in need even as they enter the community of faith. Though it would appear that the writer’s point of view did not become the dominant belief within the community of faith, the words of warning remain as important today as they were centuries past.