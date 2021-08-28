Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seymour, IN

Column: The ABCs of road funding decisions explained

By Staff Reports
TribTown.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Savage of Mythbusters famously said, “I reject your reality and substitute my own.”. Each day, we form what we see as reality from our own knowledge and experiences. Today, instead of the usual column with a hook to get your attention at the front end and some of what my week has looked like followed with my closing thoughts, I am going to try to explain road funding and how we come to decisions related to road design.

www.tribtown.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Seymour, IN
Seymour, IN
Traffic
Seymour, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abcs#The City Council#Ccmg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Premier LeaguePosted by
Reuters

Argentine players to play against Brazil despite isolation order

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Three Argentine footballers accused of breaking Brazil’s quarantine laws are set to play in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier between the two sides, even though Brazil’s health regulator ordered their immediate isolation just hours earlier. The official line ups published by the South American Football...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
NFLPosted by
NBC News

Tom Brady says he contracted Covid in February after Super Bowl parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he contracted Covid in February shortly after the team’s Super Bowl 55 parade. Brady, who has since been vaccinated, confirmed he was sick over the winter in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. The superstar quarterback said the upcoming season will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy