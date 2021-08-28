Column: The ABCs of road funding decisions explained
Adam Savage of Mythbusters famously said, “I reject your reality and substitute my own.”. Each day, we form what we see as reality from our own knowledge and experiences. Today, instead of the usual column with a hook to get your attention at the front end and some of what my week has looked like followed with my closing thoughts, I am going to try to explain road funding and how we come to decisions related to road design.www.tribtown.com
Comments / 0