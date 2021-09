There’s almost a month left of summer and you’re put off by retailers rushing the seasons because you’re not ready for a pumpkin or Oktoberfest beer in August. If you’re more of a seasonal purist like me I totally understand, but as I’ve discovered over the years, you’re up against a force that cannot be dismantled or defeated. And, if you want to enjoy these fall beers at all, you’ll need to buy them when you see them, holding on to them until the feeling strikes. At least then you’ll be able to enjoy them with the crunch of falling leaves and the waning sun.