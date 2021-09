When Simone Biles isn't on the mat performing record-breaking stunts and casually taking home Olympic medals, the GOAT loves a good poolside hang — and a stylish swimsuit to match. Just like her signature sporty-meets-trendy style, the gymnast's taste in swimwear is fun yet still relatable, as she tends to reach for affordable, fitted bikinis and one-pieces in bold prints and bright hues. From colorful printed tankinis to classic string styles, according to Simone's Instagram feed, her swimwear selection might just be as extensive as her leo collection. Let's take a look back at our favorite swimsuit snaps to date (while we also admire her incredibly sculpted abs, of course).