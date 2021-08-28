Cancel
Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 18:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 642 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hatch.

alerts.weather.gov

Bates County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bates by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bates The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Flood Warning for Small Streams in Southeastern Bates County in west central Missouri * Until 1000 AM CDT Sunday. * At 958 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding ongoing northeast of Rockville. Multiple water rescues have occurred. The area with the greatest impact will be between SE State Route W and the St. Clair county line. Additional low-lying areas are likely prone to flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockville.
Lewis County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lewis; Oswego Heavy showers will impact portions of southwestern Lewis and eastern Oswego Counties through 445 PM EDT At 357 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy showers along a line extending from near Pulaski to Central Square. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Central Square, Redfield, Highmarket, Brewerton, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Richland, Constantia, West Monroe, Martinsburg, Williamstown, Orwell, Cleveland, Lacona, Parish, Altmar, Constableville, Osceola, Amboy Center, Mohawk Hill and Swancott Mill. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 33. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Eddy FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN EDDY COUNTY At 510 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Walnut Canyon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Whites City and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. This includes the following streams and drainages Dark Canyon, Black River and Crooked Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Orange County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 01:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 96 to 104. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses may occur.
Sierra County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 13:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Sierra The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Sierra County in south central New Mexico Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 214 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Emory Pass, NM-152, and Kingston. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Holt County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 07:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Holt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL HOLT COUNTY At 744 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of O`Neill, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Page and Opportunity. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 211 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Lea County This includes the following streams and drainages Monument Draw.
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 211 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Lea County This includes the following streams and drainages Monument Draw.
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Sierra County in south central New Mexico Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 214 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Emory Pass, NM-152, and Kingston. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Sierra County in south central New Mexico Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 214 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Emory Pass, NM-152, and Kingston. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Sierra County in south central New Mexico Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 214 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Emory Pass, NM-152, and Kingston. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 12:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima; Santa Cruz THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHWESTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 12:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 145 PM MST. * At 1258 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tombstone, or 13 miles northeast of Sierra Vista, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tombstone, Fairbank and Charleston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 211 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Lea County This includes the following streams and drainages Monument Draw.
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 230 PM MDT. * At 204 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Buckhorn, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cliff, Riverside and Gila. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GRANT COUNTY At 215 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Cliff, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Grant County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Lower Jefferson, Lower Plaquemines and Lower St. Bernard Parishes. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 13:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 136 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage, low-lying areas, and hikers campers. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cox Canyon, Bluff Springs National Recreation Area, and Upper Rio Penasco Rd. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 225 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cliff, Buckhorn, Mangas Springs, Oak Grove, Riverside, Gila, Mangas Valley, Bill Evans Lake, Gila Middle Box and Tyrone Mine. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 225 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cliff, Buckhorn, Mangas Springs, Oak Grove, Riverside, Gila, Mangas Valley, Bill Evans Lake, Gila Middle Box and Tyrone Mine. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

