Special Weather Statement issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Kent Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Kent and northeastern Caroline Counties through 930 PM EDT At 857 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hazlettville to Sandtown to near Goldsboro to near Greensboro. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dover, Harrington, Camden, Greensboro, Woodside, Viola, Rising Sun-Lebanon, Rising Sun, Hazlettville, Sandtown, Wyoming, Felton, Houston, Henderson, Marydel, Rodney Village, Kent Acres, Riverview, Highland Acres and Woodside East. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH