Flash Flood Warning issued for Republic by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 13:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Catron; Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Socorro County in central New Mexico Eastern Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 132 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated slow-moving thunderstorms producing very heavy rain along the west slopes of the San Mateo Mountains along State Road 52 near the Socorro and Sierra county line. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Socorro and Eastern Catron Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED