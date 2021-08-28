Flash Flood Warning issued for Republic by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-27 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Republic THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC COUNTY At 757 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to five inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Munden and Narka. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0