Republic County, KS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Republic by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Republic THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC COUNTY At 757 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to five inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Munden and Narka. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Munden, KS
Republic County, KS
Kansas Cars
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Country Roads#Extreme Weather
Lewis County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lewis; Oswego Heavy showers will impact portions of southwestern Lewis and eastern Oswego Counties through 445 PM EDT At 357 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy showers along a line extending from near Pulaski to Central Square. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Central Square, Redfield, Highmarket, Brewerton, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Richland, Constantia, West Monroe, Martinsburg, Williamstown, Orwell, Cleveland, Lacona, Parish, Altmar, Constableville, Osceola, Amboy Center, Mohawk Hill and Swancott Mill. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 33. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Eddy FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN EDDY COUNTY At 510 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Walnut Canyon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Whites City and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. This includes the following streams and drainages Dark Canyon, Black River and Crooked Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Eddy The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 501 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Walnut Canyon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Whites City and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. This includes the following streams and drainages Dark Canyon, Black River and Crooked Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaves by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaves FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL CHAVES COUNTY At 610 PM MDT, Emergency management reported that flash flooding was occurring in northern Roswell where cars are stuck in high water and several people are being rescued from flood waters. Rainfall reports across northern Roswell range from 2 to 3 inches. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Roswell and Bottomless Lakes State Park. This includes the following highways Highway 380 between Mile Markers 156 and 165. This includes the following streams and drainages Eightmile Draw, Hondo, Rio, South Spring River, Middle Berrendo Creek, Rocky Arroyo, Berrendo Creek, North Spring River and Pecos River. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaves by NWS

Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grant FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 13:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 136 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage, low-lying areas, and hikers campers. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cox Canyon, Bluff Springs National Recreation Area, and Upper Rio Penasco Rd. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 12:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 1252 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tombstone, or 14 miles northeast of Sierra Vista, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tombstone, Fairbank and Charleston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Catron County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Catron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Catron The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 208 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated slow-moving thunderstorms producing very heavy rain just northeast of Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument. The storms were drifting toward the south-southwest. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Catron County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Catron County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Catron, Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 13:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Catron; Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Socorro County in central New Mexico Eastern Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 132 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated slow-moving thunderstorms producing very heavy rain along the west slopes of the San Mateo Mountains along State Road 52 near the Socorro and Sierra county line. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Socorro and Eastern Catron Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 13:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 145 PM MST. * At 102 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rio Rico, or 7 miles north of Nogales, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nogales, Rio Rico, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia Lake State Park and Pena Blanca Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GRANT COUNTY At 215 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Cliff, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Grant County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 12:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 115 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Sierra County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 13:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Sierra The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Sierra County in south central New Mexico * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 238 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Sierra County Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 12:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima; Santa Cruz THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHWESTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Curry County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Curry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Curry The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Curry County in east central New Mexico * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 239 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grady, or 23 miles north of Clovis, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Curry County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 230 PM MDT. * At 204 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Buckhorn, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cliff, Riverside and Gila. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Catron, Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Catron; Socorro FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN SOCORRO AND EASTERN CATRON COUNTIES At 200 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain have mostly shifted into northwest Sierra County. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain may have fallen within the past hour when the storms were located in the far southwest part of Socorro and extreme southeast Catron counties. Runoff from the heavy rainfall and resultant flash flooding is expected to persist for another hour or so. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Socorro and Eastern Catron Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

