Severe Weather Statement issued for McKenzie, McLean, Mountrail by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-27 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:06:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McKenzie; McLean; Mountrail THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MCLEAN...EAST CENTRAL MCKENZIE AND SOUTHEASTERN MOUNTRAIL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
