Severe Weather Statement issued for Mecosta, Newaygo by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-27 11:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mecosta; Newaygo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN NEWAYGO AND NORTHWESTERN MECOSTA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, small hail, gusty winds and lightning are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
