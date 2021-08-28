Severe Weather Statement issued for Dona Ana by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-27 18:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dona Ana THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL DONA ANA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
