Severe Weather Statement issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 13:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Otero County in south central New Mexico Northeastern El Paso County in western Texas Northwestern Hudspeth County in western Texas * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 157 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hueco Tanks, McGregor Range Base and Hueco Mountain Estates. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.