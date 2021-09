It was exactly 16 years ago today that Hurricane Katrina was making landfalls over southeastern Louisiana near Buras as a 125 mph hurricane and near the Louisiana/Mississippi border as a 120 mph hurricane. The hurricane caused catastrophic storm damage on the Mississippi Coast and over the southeastern part of Louisiana, and caused a catastrophic collapse of the levees in New Orleans, flooding the city. Katrina caused over 1,800 U.S. deaths. Today, we are dealing with another powerful hurricane pointed in nearly the same area. Let’s look at the latest on the storm and its impacts.