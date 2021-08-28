Crowds flock to New Kensington for monthly Fridays on Fifth

Throngs of people made their way to downtown New Kensington on Friday evening for the city’s second Fridays on Fifth event.

Once devoid of cars and people, Fifth Avenue was closed to traffic and instead filled with people from curb-to-curb, from Ninth Street to 11th Street, and on 10th Street from Barnes to midway between Fifth and Fourth avenues.

Food trucks were the main attraction, as was the beer garden outside Voodoo Brewery, where hip-hop artists were performing.

Launched in July, the event sponsored by the New Kensington Recreation Committee is intended to showcase the city’s rebirth and the many new businesses that have found homes there.

Las Hachas, an ax throwing business, was open as a bit of a preview. Owners Brian Heidenreich and Brian Mangone said they expect to be fully open in mid-September.

Fridays on Fifth are scheduled to be held on the fourth Friday of each through and including October. The next will be on Sept. 24.

After the winter, organizers hope to have it resume in April or May.