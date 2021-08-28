Man sentenced to 22 years in prison for fatal hash oil explosion in Greeley apartment
A 29-year-old man is set to spend the next two decades in prison for a hash oil extraction that caused a fatal explosion in a Greeley apartment. In June, Matthew Fry pleaded guilty to manslaughter and second-degree assault for the March 5 incident in which a woman was killed and a woman and a man were severely burned, according to a news release from the Weld District Attorney’s Office.www.greeleytribune.com
