Dallas never stops amazing me! There are so many things to do and such beautiful places to see, many of which we know nothing about. I was looking to take my kids to a petting farm when I came across this hidden gem and for what it offers, it should be more known. I love exploring places that are locally owned by a family like our's that is doing such an amazing work and have my kids look up close what its like to live a farm life, in this case.