Public Health

Oregon county asks for morgue truck as COVID fatalities rise

Times Leader
 8 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Noting that the COVID delta variant “is spreading like wildfire among the unvaccinated in our community,” the leaders of an Oregon coastal county said Friday they no longer have capacity to store the bodies of those who have died and are asking the state for a refrigerated morgue truck.

“The spread of COVID in Tillamook County has reached a critical phase,” the county board of commissioners said in a statement. They said that from Aug. 18 to Aug. there were six new COVID-19 deaths in the county, surpassing the five total COVID-19 deaths that occurred during the first 18 months of the pandemic.

“That is six tragic deaths in six days. We grieve for our friends and neighbors and their families. We are so very sorry for your loss,” Commissioners Mary Faith Bell, David Yamamoto and Erin Skaar wrote.

A local funeral home is licensed to hold nine bodies and has been at capacity since last week, they said.

They urged people to get vaccinated, saying that 86% of the newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases are among unvaccinated individuals.

As Oregon shatters its record for daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to overwhelm the health system, an outdoor mask mandate was reinstated in the state on Friday. Oregon is the first state in the U.S. to reimplement an outdoor mask mandate for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents since the delta variant resulted in a surge of COVID-19 cases.

People 5 and older, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks in most public outdoor settings — including large outdoor events where physical distancing is not possible, such as festivals and concerts. The rule does not apply to “fleeting encounters,” such as two people walking by each other on a trail or in a park.

The mandate that had been previously announced is part of a growing list of statewide requirements — including an indoor mask mandate and vaccine requirements for health care workers, teachers and state employees — implemented in Oregon in an attempt to slow the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 3,207 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The previous record, set earlier in the month, was 2,971. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 268,401 reported coronavirus cases in the state.

Over the past month, coronavirus cases, fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant, have overwhelmed hospitals in the Pacific Northwest state. As of Friday, 1,098 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized, beating the state’s record set the previous day by 18 people. Prior to this month, the record was 622, set in November when vaccines were not yet available.

Oregon was once described as a success story for limiting the spread of the coronavirus, after its Democratic governor imposed some of the nation’s strictest safety measures. Those restrictions were lifted June 30, and the state is now being hammered by delta variant, which was first detected in India.

Currently, there are just 40 adult intensive care unit beds available in Oregon. Currently, more than 90% of the state’s ICU and hospital beds are full. Health officials say the overwhelming majority of people hospitalized are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased 990% in Oregon since July 9, according to health officials. Many hospitals have canceled elective surgeries, and some patients are housed in hallways instead of rooms.

On Friday Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will supplement medical staff at six hospitals in southern and central Oregon, where there are critical staffing needs.

“The heartbreaking and harrowing accounts that nurses, doctors and staff shared with me last week in Bend and Medford speak directly to their need for immediate assistance as they work long hours caring for Oregonians filling their hospitals,” Wyden said.

On Wednesday, Brown announced that “crisis teams” of hundreds of nurses, respiratory therapists, paramedics and nursing assistants are being deployed to regions of the state hardest hit by a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations that have stretched hospitals to the limit.

The state has finalized a contract with a medical staffing company that will send up to 500 health care providers to central and southern Oregon, where hospitals have been slammed by a surge in coronavirus patients, most of them unvaccinated. Smaller teams will also head to long-term care facilities around the state.

In addition to the medical crisis teams announced Wednesday, Brown has dispatched about 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state to help with logistics and nonmedical tasks.

Andrew Selsky reported from Bend, Oregon. Sara Cline is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Times Leader

Health
Politics
India
Public Health
Coronavirus
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
Public Healththelundreport.org

Some Rural Oregon Health Care Workers And A Doctor Fuel Distrust In Vaccines

As Oregon’s hospitals fill with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients and the death toll climbs, health leaders trying to overcome disinformation keep repeating the same advice. “Talk to your family doctor,” public health advocates across the country have advised, hoping a trusted source will provide fact-based information about the risks of a widespread disease and the effectiveness of available vaccines.
Richmond County, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

2 more COVID deaths reported in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — Two more Richmond County residents have reportedly died from complications of COVID-19, including one under the age of 50. The Richmond County Health Department reported the deaths Saturday morning. According to the Health Department, the updated race and gender breakdown is as follows: 21 African American females, 22...
Aiken County, SCWRDW-TV

Aiken County copes with death of 4th-grader with COVID

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special meeting of the Aiken County school board was called in the aftermath of two student deaths this week, including one who was infected with COVID-19. The school board called a special meeting for Tuesday to discuss discuss topics related to COVID concerns impacting area schools.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, drop in hospitalizations

North Dakota's Health Department on Friday reported two more deaths of people with COVID-19, as well as a drop in hospitalizations. The state's coronavirus dashboard on Wednesday showed 105 coronavirus patients in North Dakota hospitals, down from 121 on Thursday. The state Health Department has said the bulk of hospitalized virus patients are people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Roseburg, OReugeneweekly.com

Roseburg Doctor Prescribes Ivermectin to COVID-19 Patients

As the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread, one Roseburg doctor is turning to the medication ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug, to help patients recover, despite it not being approved by the FDA as a treatment for the virus. Dr. Tim Powell of Evergreen Family Medicine, one of the largest medical...
Minnesota StateInternational Business Times

80 Fully Vaccinated People Die Of COVID-19 In Minnesota; 12,559 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

At least 80 people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota despite being fully vaccinated, according to the state’s breakthrough COVID-19 data released Monday. The figure represents 0.002% of the state’s fully vaccinated population. The data released by officials also showed that the state has recorded at least 12,559 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, which equate to 0.42% of Minnesota’s three million fully vaccinated individuals.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Body Bags And Morgue Trucks, Another 280 COVID Deaths Monday

Steady Drum Beat Of Death From COVID-19 In Florida. 1,937 Over Seven Days. 116 Children Admitted To Florida Hospitals On Monday For COVID-19 BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The United States Department of Health and Human Services reports that 280 people died in Florida […] The article FLORIDA: Body Bags And Morgue Trucks, Another 280 COVID Deaths Monday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Hawaii Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Hawaii health care workers decry lack of COVID mandates

HONOLULU (AP) — Health care workers in Hawaii say a lack of government action is worsening an already crippling surge of coronavirus cases in the islands, and without effective policy changes the state’s limited hospitals could face a grim crisis. “Soon we’re going to be in a situation where we’re...
Oregon Statecorvallisadvocate.com

Distractions From COVID: Syphilis in Oregon

Amidst a recent discussion in Marion County about the unsettling climb in COVID-19 cases reported in the state, Marion County commissioners had little to say about the virus itself. Instead, Commissioners Danielle Bethell and Colm Willis, alongside Marion County Public Health Division director Katrina Rothenberger, were concerned about the recent...
Portland, ORPosted by
Regal Courier

Portland hospitals bring in temporary morgue trucks

Two hospitals will use refrigeration trucks to keep COVID-19 fatalities as hospital morgues fill up.As emergency rooms around Oregon fill up with COVID-19 patients, two hospitals in the Portland region announced the addition of temporary morgue trucks. Providence Portland and Providence St. Vincent both announced Friday, Sept. 3, that they will rely on "fatality management trucks" to store bodies. "Hospital morgues hold fewer than 10 deceased people, and funeral homes are having difficulty keeping up," Providence announced in a press release. Each temporary morgue truck will be blessed by Providence spiritual care chaplains, the organization noted. A D V E...

