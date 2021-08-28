Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Community Care Physicians relocating to new health park

By News staff
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Community Care Physicians will relocate its Latham location from the Capital Region Health Park to the new state-of-the-art multispecialty medical arts building being designed and approved for 4-6 Autopark Drive off Route 9. CCP will be the primary tenant in the new three-story, 260,000-square-foot health park. All of CCP's services...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Care Physicians#Ccp#Columbia Development#Bbl Medical Facilites#Hcp Architects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Fond Du Lac County, WIradioplusinfo.com

9-4-21 fdl county community health assessment

The public is invited to join a virtual session later this month to review data collected for the 2021 Community Health Assessment, conducted by Fond du Lac County Health Department and Agnesian Healthcare, a member of SSM Health. To date, Fond du Lac County Health Department and Agnesian Healthcare have collected input from hundreds of community members through surveys, interviews, and community conversations as part of the assessment process. Now, the public is invited to review the data collected along with other key data points from local, state, or secondary sources and participate in the ranking of the top health needs for Fond du Lac County. The Zoom sessions will be held Monday, September 20, 2021 from 6:00pm – 7:30pm and Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 7:00am – 8:30am. The deadline to register online at the Health Department website is September 20.
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

Health Department provides COVID-19 numbers

Geary County Health reported 122 total active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down one from a previous report. Six were hospitalized and there have been 124 Delta Variant cases along with 19 breakthrough cases. There were 11 new confirmed positive cases and 12 recovered cases. Numbers reported by the Health...
Flagler County, FLWESH

Pediatric COVID-19 ﻿cases causing concern in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Pediatric COVID-19 cases have been a concern in Flagler County, though health department officials say they are not seeing a large number of hospitalizations there in children. The largest group of cases in Florida last week were in the under-12 group: It was 23,000. In Flagler...
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Williamson Co Health Department Moving COVID-19 Vaccine & Testing Operations to Ag Center

Beginning Tuesday, September 7th, the Williamson County Health Department will move COVID-19 vaccine and testing operations from the Franklin Clinic to the Williamson County Agricultural Center at 4215 Long Lane. Vaccinations and testing will be available in a drive-through fashion on weekdays. Entrance to the testing and vaccination site is located off Long Lane, just past the main entrance to the Agricultural Center.
Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

County health department applies to become COVID testing site

Because of a lack of access to same day rapid of PRC COVID-19 tests, the Tippecanoe County Health Department has applied to the state to become an official testing site. Testing sites across Greater Lafayette are facing higher demand than usual with the rise in COVID cases, due to the delta variant and less mask wearing, Public Health Administrator Khala Hochstedler said.
Columbia County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Man under 40 is 98th COVID death

HUDSON — Columbia County reported another COVID-related death Thursday. The Columbia County Department of Health said a 98th resident has died from COVID-19. “We had another death overnight,” Columbia County Department of Health Director Jack Mabb said. “It was a gentleman under 40, he was unvaccinated. That bothers me. That bothers me a lot.”
Norwalk, OHNorwalk Reflector

Executive Urology of Fisher-Titus welcomes new physician

NORWALK — Kathy Lue, M.D. has joined Executive Urology of Fisher-Titus in Norwalk, Sandusky and Bellevue. “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Kathy Lue to our Fisher-Titus Family,” said Dr. Brent Burkey, president and CEO of Fisher-Titus. “We are excited about the addition of Dr. Lue, a female urology provider with extensive knowledge in the field, helping us better serve patients in our community.”
Georgia Stateallongeorgia.com

Northwest Georgia health care facilities urge action

Joint statement from Northwest Georgia health care facilities and Public Health urging action to help with COVID-19 crisis. We need your help like never before. The pandemic—its current surge driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant—continues to spread throughout Northwest Georgia and is quickly becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Most new cases, hospitalizations and people in our critical care units on ventilators and advanced oxygen support are unvaccinated.
The Villages, FLVillages Daily Sun

Expanding care

The Villages boasts a healthcare network including primary care, specialty providers and hospital care. Health care continues to be at the top of the priority list in The Villages. A health care network consisting of primary care, specialty care, emergency services and hospital care, provides first-class services to residents all...
Oregon Stateportlandsocietypage.com

Community Leaders Encourage Oregonians to Support Healthcare Workers

Portland, OR. Oregon has had eight consecutive weeks of increasing hospitalization rates from COVID-19. State leaders say professionals on the front line are feeling the stress. It’s not just doctors and nurses who are feeling the stress, it’s all of those who keep the hospitals running, like janitors, security staff, cafeteria personnel, and those who greet the public.
Health Servicessixtyandme.com

Why a Health Care Partnership in Vital to Your Future

As a holistic health counselor and bodyworker, I help mostly over-50 women figure out the best way to care for themselves. As we talk, what often comes up is a sense of disconnect when it comes to their relationship with their medical practitioners. They go in for an appointment, perhaps...
CharitiesFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Doyon, TCC boost health care scholarships

Tanana Chiefs Conference is donating funds to Doyon to help scholarships for students interested in health care. TCC donated $100,000 to Doyon Foundation’s Health Scholarship Fund. “We at TCC value and understand the importance of investing in our future generations,” TCC Chief and Chairman PJ Simon said in a news...
Educationmychamplainvalley.com

Education community reacts to New York State Department of Health guidance

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Health issued its Prekindergarten-12 school reopening guidance last night. This comes as some students and staff are already back for the new school year, and others are starting next week. “It’s great that the Department of Health issued guidance for...
Colorado Springs, COKKTV

New community health center coming to downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A new option for healthcare is in the works in downtown Colorado Springs. Peak Vista Community Health Centers is set to break ground on a new clinic next week. It will be called the Peak Vista Community Health Center Downtown. It will be located at the corner of south Tejon and east Las Vegas.
Health Serviceshealthykcmag.com

Innovation Care for a Better Community

Rockhill Orthopaedic Specialists and Saint Luke’s are on the leading edge of orthopedic medicine, using advanced techniques and emerging technologies to provide the best care possible. Ortho Experts Thrive Working Together. Since 1949, Rockhill Orthopaedic Specialists has dedicated itself to keeping its patients active and pain-free while delivering compassionate and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy