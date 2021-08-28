UCLA Football: Game-by-game predictions for 2021 season

Chip Kelly’s seat has been heating up over the past couple of years with UCLA football and a 10-21 start to your tenure will do that to you. But 2020 was a nice step in the right direction. The Bruins went just 3-4 a year ago, but every single loss was by single-digits and none by more than six points. They were in every single game from USC to Oregon and if a few things went differently, we could be talking about a UCLA team fresh off a 6-1 or 7-0 season.