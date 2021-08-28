4-Year-Old Dies Of COVID-19, Becoming RivCo’s Youngest Pandemic Victim
The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed its youngest victim in Riverside County, a 4-year-old child with no underlying health issues, health officials confirmed Friday. According to the Riverside University Health System, the unidentified child died during the first week of August, but it was not reported as a COVID fatality until the cause of death was verified. No other information about the child, including a city of residence, was released.mynewsla.com
