LEADING OFF: COVID-19 sidelines more players, Webb on a roll

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Sox infielder Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will be sidelined indefinitely. Manager Alex Cora said Hernández is experiencing symptoms. He’ll be placed on the COVID-19 list along with second baseman Christian Arroyo, who had close contact with Hernández. Meanwhile, the Phillies placed pitcher Zach Eflin, catcher Andrew Knapp and infielder-outfielder Luke Williams on the COVID-19 IL and delayed Friday night’s game by 26 minutes to allow for contact tracing. Also, Giants right-hander Logan Webb takes a 12-start unbeaten streak into an outing against Atlanta in a showdown of division leaders.

