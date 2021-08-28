Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

School bus driver shortage may force MPS to look to alternate ways to get students to school

By Nick Bohr
WISN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Less than a week before the start of school for many districts in southeast Wisconsin, there is a significant school bus driver shortage. Bus companies say everyone needs more drivers. They are all hiring, and it's up to Milwaukee Public Schools to adapt, shift routes and even put kids on city buses if necessary to get them to class once the entire district goes back to class Thursday.

