Presidential Election

LZ Granderson: In Arizona, the Trump campaign continues

By LZ Granderson Los Angeles Times
Winston-Salem Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI would like to share with you a brief conversation about politics that I didn’t want to have. But the man in the Arizona bar sitting a couple of stools down from me was persistent, so I reluctantly engaged. He first brought up President Joe Biden’s handling of Afghanistan, specifically...

ImmigrationNBC Connecticut

Retiring GOP Sen. Toomey Says Trump Should Not Lead Ticket in 2024

Sen. Pat Toomey has urged his party not to nominate former President Donald Trump as its presidential nominee in 2024. The Pennsylvania Republican voted to convict Trump in the impeachment trial over his role in stoking the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. "I think after what happened post-2020 election,...
Presidential Electionfloridapolitics.com

Report: Ron DeSantis’ national ambitions make waves in Donald Trump’s GOP

Is there a rift between the former President and Florida's Governor?. A new report from Vanity Fair aggregates even more evidence Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to be President. “2016 on steroids” depicts a DeSantis who is angling very directly for 2024, in such a way that former President Donald Trump is purportedly riled, yet ready to pick him as a running mate.
Presidential Electionwizmnews.com

What if Trump won?

What if the shoe was on the other foot? What if Donald Trump won the 2020 election, and Joe Biden claimed it was stolen from him? What if Biden filed lawsuits seeking to hold recounts and ultimately overturn the election? What if Biden made phone calls to states and asked them to “find” more votes? What if he encouraged his supporters to stop the Vice President from certifying the results of the election? What if he couldn’t find any real evidence of voter fraud he claimed is so prevalent, but still repeats the Big Lie? In Wisconsin there are investigations underway into the election, including a $680,000 look led by a former conservative Supreme Court justice who has forcefully backed Trump and voiced claims the election was stolen. How would you feel if he was working on behalf of the other party, trying to get the results tipped his way? Independent clerks across the state have long since verified the results of the election. But if Trump won, would you cheer on attempts to hire openly partisan people to conduct an investigation to find the real truth? Or would you finally put your faith in the process? Would you see that the health of our democracy is at stake when you continue to challenge and doubt the fairness and integrity of our elections? Consider for a moment just how you would feel if the shoe was on the other foot.
Utah Stateksl.com

Why national eyes are on Utah Gov. Cox for COVID-19 bargaining, votes on Biden, Trump

Gov. Spencer Cox arrives for a briefing on COVID-19 at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Cox is getting more national attention for his nuanced political takes and how he’s been wrestling with the COVID-19 pandemic. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is getting more national attention for his nuanced political takes and how he's been wrestling with theCOVID-19 pandemic.

