3AM: Time Sensitive

Time Sensitive includes three time-based media works that invite the viewer to examine the depths of global empathy and solidarity. Two of them, Civil War (2021) and With Avarice (2021) are new works completed in 2021 during the military coup period in Myanmar. Both videos capture the artists entangled in movements that teeter between cooperation and conflict. Their themes respond to a universal dilemma – how scarcity and excess mark imbalances in power and resources. Meanwhile, Still in the Present (2016) was developed in the beginning of Myanmar’s brief period of democracy and offers further insight into a society in constant transition.