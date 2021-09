Federal Funding for Extended Benefits Ending September 11

On Monday, several federal unemployment benefit programs will expire in New York and across the country, as per federal law. When the COVID pandemic hit, and millions of Americans were not able to go to work, on March 27, 2020, President Donald Trump provided more federal funds than ever before when he signed into law the $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill: the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (The CARES Act), which after being twice-extended, will come to an end on Monday, which is Labor Day.