Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 27 at 6:45PM MDT until August 27 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

By National Weather Service
 8 days ago

At 645 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Organ, moving. HAZARD…Quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected. Talavera, East Mesa, Northeast Las Cruces, Aguirre Springs and. Portions of Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument. This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 154...

