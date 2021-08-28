Cancel
Environment

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 27 at 6:53PM MDT until August 27 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

By National Weather Service
 8 days ago

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe. limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain. is still possible with this thunderstorm.

