Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 27 at 6:53PM MDT until August 27 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Effective: 2021-09-05 13:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 136 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage, low-lying areas, and hikers campers. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cox Canyon, Bluff Springs National Recreation Area, and Upper Rio Penasco Rd. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Comments / 0