Madden 22 Training Points: How to Get Training in Madden for Upgrades and Other Items

Madden 22 comes with a lot of sliders that affect gameplay. Every aspect can be tweaked, including experience point gain. Anyone who has booted up Madden 22 since it launched on Friday, Aug. 20 is likely already familiar with the overabundance of options for the game. Players can set everything from penalties to all the different facets of CPU intelligence, including accuracy, reaction time, kick power, and more. This gives players more control over their gaming experience and allows them to make Madden 22 as close to fantasy or the real world as they'd like.