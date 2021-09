Here’s a rule of thumb for first-year Jets head coach Robert Saleh: It’s never a bad idea to be in the same category as Bill Belichick, Andy Reid and Mike Tomlin. Saleh is “leaning towards” playing quarterback Zach Wilson, the starting offensive line and the majority of the starting defense for possibly as much as the first two quarters Friday against the Eagles. If Saleh sticks to the plan, after playing starters in the first two preseason games, the Jets will have maybe the fewest cobwebs of any NFL team leaving the preseason because so many others are completely discarding the three games.