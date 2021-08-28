Corey Kluber says he's ready to go Monday against Angels

The Columbus Clippers were able to rally some hits off of former first-round pick Matthew Libertore on Tuesday night but fell behind quickly after a disastrous first inning. Robert Broom got the start for the Clippers, allowing six earned runs and getting just one of the seven batters he faced out. He also allowed three walks, three hits, and a home run before being pulled. Danny Young would allow two more runs in the first before the dust finally settled and the Redbirds had an 8-1 lead after the first frame. They wouldn’t score again, but they didn’t need to.