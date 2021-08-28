Corey Kluber says he's ready to go Monday against Angels
OAKLAND, Calif. — Corey Kluber said he’s ready to go when it comes to facing big-league hitters. Just how ready will start to be determined Monday night in Anaheim when the 35-year-old righthander, on the injured list since May 26 with a right shoulder strain, has his first outing since May 25 against Toronto. He left that game after three innings with shoulder discomfort, one start after pitching a no-hitter against Texas on May 19.www.newsday.com
Comments / 0