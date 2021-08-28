Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Cris Cyborg ‘Warning’ To Tito Ortiz Leaks In Video

Wrestling-edge.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCris Cyborg warned Tito Ortiz about his Anderson Silva fight, saying weight cutting could go ‘bad’ for him, as seen below. Let’s be real here, Cris Cyborg is afraid of nobody. No matter who you are, Cris just isn’t afraid to take a stand. Cris Cyborg recently took a huge stand as Cris now joins many others who are saying that UFC fighters deserve much more than what they are getting paid….Georges St-Pierre Drops UFC Drug Bombshell.

wrestling-edge.com

Comments / 10

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miesha Tate
Person
Dana White
Person
Georges St Pierre
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Tito Ortiz
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Cris Cyborg
Person
Anderson Silva
Person
Ariel Helwani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCBloody Elbow

Ronda Rousey or Kayla Harrison? Cris Cyborg reveals who would be the tougher fight

Cris Cyborg vs. Ronda Rousey will go down with Fedor vs. Couture and Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson as great and meaningful fights that could have happened, but never did. The reasons Cyborg never met ‘Rowdy’ are well-known. Simply, the UFC did not want to risk their top star of the time versus a larger woman, known for her striking, who had a track record for derailing hype trains.
UFCmmanews.com

Kayla Harrison To Cris Cyborg: “You Can Ride My Coattails”

Kayla Harrison has responded to Cris Cyborg saying she can move up to lightweight. Harrison won the 2019 PFL Women’s Lightweight Championship and is a heavy favorite to win the gold again this year. Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg is well aware of Harrison’s run. She made a Twitter post hinting at a potential showdown with Harrison.
UFCUSA Today

Spinning Back Clique: Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg, Brandon Moreno's first title defense, Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments, more

Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week, our panel discusses the aftermath of 2021 PFL Playoffs 2 and UFC on ESPN 29, including what comes next for the night’s big winners. We also look at some surprising comments from a future UFC Hall of Famer and look forward to this weekend’s lineup, which sees the UFC and PFL both in action, as well as the return of a former UFC champion in his professional boxing debut.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Makes Bold Medical Announcement

Tito Ortiz recently said he will fight Anderson Silva for Triller, and won’t be pulled like Oscar de la Hoya who was set to square off against Vitor Belfort. Ortiz joined for an interview with FanSided MMA. Here is what Tito Ortiz revealed:. “I did my medicals 3 weeks ago,...
UFCBoxing Scene

Tito Ortiz: I Though Silva Would Be A Gentleman And Make 200-Pound Catchweight; Shows He Respects My Power

Tito Ortiz could not be more honored to soon share the ring with Anderson Silva. The terms under which he had to accept the fight, however, has the UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion with a different viewpoint of a fighter he has long admired. A catchweight of 195 pounds is in place for their upcoming clash on September 11, live on Triller Fight Club Pay-Per-View.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena ‘Breaks Character’ After Brock Lesnar Attack

WWE star John Cena recently headlined WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but it was Brock Lesnar who stole the spotlight by making an epic return to the company. John Cena opens up on the return on Brock Lesnar. Immediately after Reigns defeated Cena, the WWE Universal...
UFCmmanews.com

McGregor Again References Wife’s DM In Fiery Spat With Poirier

Jolie Poirier’s mysterious DM request to Conor McGregor continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for McGregor’s trash-talking repertoire. In the days leading up to UFC 264, Jolie Poirier appeared to send Conor McGregor a direct message request on Instagram. Dustin Poirier and many fans doubted the authenticity of the request, so McGregor decided to present evidence to remove all doubt. We may never know what was the nature of Jolie’s message, but we do know that McGregor has continued to milk it for all its worth. Another example of this could be found late Sunday night.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Admits To ‘Rigging’ Huge Fight

YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Logan Paul had survived the eight-round exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather as the outcome saw a draw. Many people who took to social media had raised the question if Mayweather took it easier than normal on Paul. Floyd Mayweather might have taken it easier on Logan Paul. Mayweather...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Drops Amanda Nunes Bombshell

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Amanda Nunes are two of the most legendary mixed martial artists in their respective classes and during a recent press conference for Khabib’s Eagle Fight Championship upcoming event, EFC 38, Nurmagomedov was asked about the state of Women’s MMA and another top female MMA star – Valentina Shevchenko. Khabib called this top UFC star a ‘scared chicken’ in this recent video.
CelebritiesBloody Elbow

Cat Zingano suing Halle Berry, blames actor for UFC release

Cat Zingano is suing award-winning actress turned director Halle Berry for damages over an offered movie role that never materialized in her upcoming film, Bruised. The film is focused on Berry, who is playing a disgraced former UFC fighter named Jackie Justice attempting to make a return to competition. Berry spent a lot of time working alongside well-known mixed martial arts promotions such as the UFC and Invicta FC and their stars, which led to some of them being cast in the film.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao ‘Embarrassing’ Paycheck Leaks

Manny Pacquiao is definitely one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport. Manny Pacquiao also dropped a huge Logan Paul bombshell. Manny Pacquiao also recently took to Instagram and uploaded a video where he was hit hard with a wooden rod on his abdomen as part of his training. It has been suggested by many that a win by Pacquiao will render him one of the best boxers of all time. Manny was supposed to face off against Errol Spence Jr. on August 21st but the match had to be cancelled after Spence Jr. suffered an injury to his eye.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz ‘Partying’ With Conor McGregor In LA?

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor sent out a Tweet to Nate Diaz and wished him happy anniversary and it marks the fifth year since they had a bloody and brutal affair at UFC 202. UFC Star Drops Ronda Rousey & Mayweather Bombshell. Conor McGregor reacts to the anniversary...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Star ‘Humiliates’ Brock Lesnar After SummerSlam

UFC legend Chael Sonnen mocked Brock Lesnar’s WWE SummerSlam return in two tweets, saying he looks like a girl pony doll. Brock Lesnar and The Rock are currently WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently made his return to the Battleground podcast and reflected on his upcoming huge SummerSlam showdown with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. ‘The All Mighty’ also went on to speak about Brock Lesnar and possibly doing another MMA fight.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield Paycheck For Belfort Fight Leaks

The 58-year-old Evander Holyfield has agreed to box Vitor Belfort on September 11 as per the reports of TMZ sports. It reports come after it was found that Oscar De La Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his comeback fight with Vitor Belfort. The one remaining hurdle is getting Holyfield-Belfort approved by the California State Athletic Commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy