Cris Cyborg ‘Warning’ To Tito Ortiz Leaks In Video

Manny Pacquiao is definitely one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport. Manny Pacquiao also dropped a huge Logan Paul bombshell. Manny Pacquiao also recently took to Instagram and uploaded a video where he was hit hard with a wooden rod on his abdomen as part of his training. It has been suggested by many that a win by Pacquiao will render him one of the best boxers of all time. Manny was supposed to face off against Errol Spence Jr. on August 21st but the match had to be cancelled after Spence Jr. suffered an injury to his eye.