Rotimi’s New ‘Album All or Nothing’ Out Now + Details On House Party Reboot

By Lady Reddzz
97.9 The Beat
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now its no secret, Rotimi is no stranger to the big screen and on top of all his success in television he’s got a new album out now, ‘All or Nothing’. And might I add – the ladies love him. He dropped two singles ‘What To Do’ and ‘Decide’. It’s safe to say Rotimi never disappoints, we can always count on him to give us the bangers!

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

97.9 The Beat is the Hottest Hip Hop Station in the D-F-W area! Home Of The Morning Hustle Featuring HeadKrack, Angie Ange, On-Air Jordan, Lore'l & Billy Sorrells

 https://thebeatdfw.com/
