Rotimi’s New ‘Album All or Nothing’ Out Now + Details On House Party Reboot

A future without new Kim Petras music would be a future we wouldn’t want to see — and luckily, we don’t have to, thanks to Petras’s new single, “Future Starts Now.” Petras’s first track in over a year, after the 2020 one-off “Malibu,” is also her first for a major label, with the pop performer pivoting from her independent label BunHead to sign with Republic Records. (Yet despite the label move, Petras’s future apart from alleged abuser Dr. Luke has not started, with her longtime collaborator credited as a writer and producer on the track.) As a song, “Future Starts Now” makes good on its promise, with a forward-looking electropop beat — and, as always, a banger of a chorus from Petras. “Ain’t nobody gonna stop me,” she sings. “Don’t you let the music stop now.” And she has no plans to, with a press release teasing her upcoming major-label debut album as well, reportedly “a shimmering, dance-pop escape.” But sounds like we’ll have to look to the future for that.