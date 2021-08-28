Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Outagamie County, WI

Flood Advisory issued for Outagamie, Portage by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Outagamie; Portage The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Portage County in central Wisconsin Northern Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 1000 PM CDT Saturday. * At 725 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Stevens Point, Waupaca, New London, Clintonville, Whiting, Black Creek, Amherst, Embarrass, Navarino Wildlife Area, Plover, Seymour, Stockton, Angelica, Royalton, Manawa, Iola, Marion, Shiocton, Jordan and Rosholt. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waupaca, WI
City
Clintonville, WI
City
Plover, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Seymour, WI
City
Rosholt, WI
City
Iola, WI
City
Portage, WI
County
Portage County, WI
City
Amherst, WI
City
Shawano, WI
City
Royalton, WI
City
Stevens Point, WI
City
Black Creek, WI
City
Marion, WI
County
Outagamie County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Outagamie Portage#Whiting Black Creek#Navarino#Manawa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
Posted by
The Hill

Texas judge hands narrow win to abortion providers fighting new 6-week ban

A Texas state judge on Friday temporarily blocked an anti-abortion group from enforcing Texas's new 6-week abortion ban against Planned Parenthood, handing a narrow legal victory to abortion rights advocates. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble's (D) ruling does not invalidate the new law but rather halts Texas Right to Life and...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Reuters

Argentine players to play against Brazil despite isolation order

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Three Argentine footballers accused of breaking Brazil’s quarantine laws are set to play in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier between the two sides, even though Brazil’s health regulator ordered their immediate isolation just hours earlier. The official line ups published by the South American Football...
NFLPosted by
NBC News

Tom Brady says he contracted Covid in February after Super Bowl parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he contracted Covid in February shortly after the team’s Super Bowl 55 parade. Brady, who has since been vaccinated, confirmed he was sick over the winter in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. The superstar quarterback said the upcoming season will be...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy