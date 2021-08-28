Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign; Logan A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL CHAMPAIGN AND SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN COUNTIES THROUGH 930 PM EDT At 856 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near West Liberty, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, pea size hail, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Bellefontaine, West Liberty, De Graff, Valley Hi, Zanesfield, Mcmorran, Springhills, Logansville, Pickrelltown, Kennard and Lippincott. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH