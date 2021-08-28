Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brown; Oconto; Outagamie; Shawano The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Brown County in northeastern Wisconsin South central Oconto County in northeastern Wisconsin Northeastern Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin Eastern Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 755 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Pulaski to near Black Creek, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Pulaski around 800 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Bellevue Town, Bay Shore Park and Denmark. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH