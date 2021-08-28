7 Signs That Your Partner Is Emotionally Attracted to You, Not Just Physically

Last week my partner and I finally admitted to ourselves and each other that our relationship was not just stuck in a rut, it was like a wheel spinning in that rut – not moving and getting more stuck the harder we were trying t to get back on track! We decided to take Einstein’s advice (apparently) that if we wanted things to change, there was no point just doing more of the same. So, we decided to split up; draw a line under everything that had happened between us up to that point and start a new relationship.