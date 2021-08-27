Cancel
Video: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley preview with Morning Kombat's Luke Thomas and Mike Bohn

By Mike Bohn, MMA Junkie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY Sports

Editor’s note: This video was originally published on MMAJunkie.com.

***

CLEVELAND – What should we expect out of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match? MMA Junkie’s preview show has answers.

Ahead of Sunday’s 190-pound boxing bout between YouTuber turned fighter Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Woodley, we dig into all the storylines going into the contest.

Veteran MMA reporter Luke Thomas of Showtime’s “Morning Kombat” joined MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn to go over the details from the pre-fight press conference skirmish between Paul and Woodley’s teams to expectations for fight night.

Check out the video above.

Paul vs. Woodley takes place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland and airs on Showtime pay-per-view.

