Container and Kubernetes Security Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Alert Logic, Capsule8, CloudPassage

Electrolyte drinks are chemically treated drinks that form ions in body fluids. Electrolyte drinks have transitioned from being niche products to one of the fastest growing products across the globe. This change is majorly attributed to an increasingly evident focus of consumer towards fitness and health. In addition, since the consumption of aerated drinks leads to a notable decline in most of the crucial markets across the globe, the demand for electrolyte drinks is increasing, and is anticipated to make a mark in terms of both volume sales and revenue during the forecast period. With electrolyte drinks no longer being the choice of sportspersons and athletes, the foreseeable years are anticipated to bring new consumers in the global electrolyte drinks market. Electrolyte drinks provide instant energy and physical & mental stimulation. The key ingredients in electrolyte drinks include caffeine and taurine, which provide stimuli, and is essential for skeletal muscle development and cardiovascular functions.