The United Nations will convene an international aid conference for Afghanistan on September 13 in Geneva, to help prevent what the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, described as “imminent human catastrophe.” In a video posted on Twitter this Saturday, Guterres announced that he set the goal of seeking a rapid increase in funding for humanitarian aid destined for the Central Asian country, again under the rule of the Taliban since last August 15. “We need the international community to come together and support the Afghan people,” he said.