Are you interested in artwork? Happy details? Bursting colors? Well, then, you need to make a trip to the library and have a look at our new bulletin board! Okay, you say, we’ve seen all of your bulletin boards, so what makes this one so special? The wonderful answer to that question is exactly this: our new bulletin board was completed by a group of students from Comanche High School. They came to the library, looked at photos of some ideas and got to work. What a lovely and bright bulletin board they created! Thank you so much, girls, for the magnificent work of art! You rock!