Mercedes 600 Grosser (W100) | The Brave Pill

It is always hard to try and place definitive values on automotive courage. Many of the cars that feature in Brave Pill are obviously pricier than others, and some are clearly more at risk of expensive failures. But this week's offering bends the needle on both of those dials. Indeed, against tough competition from the 131 previous Pills, this is likely the daddy when it comes to both cost and complication. You are looking at a car with a driver's power window switch that costs over £9,000 as a new part.