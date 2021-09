ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli plans to leave the team Sunday to return home to Minnesota for the birth of his child. Baldelli said he would be in the dugout for the start of Sunday's game at Tampa Bay but could depart before it ends. The schedule called for him to head to the clubhouse to prepare for his flight about three hours after the scheduled 1:10 p.m. EDT first pitch.