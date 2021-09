Nick Tavarone likes the way this year’s Morris Knolls football team fights back and doesn’t seem to have an ounce of quit in them. It could be said the Eagles are taking notes from their senior quarterback, who displayed athleticism and poise in the pocket in his first start as the full-time signal-caller. Because all three times visiting North Hunterdon took a lead, Tavarone was pushing the Eagles into the end zone on their next possession.