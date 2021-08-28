Cancel
Combat Sports

Promoter: We Hope Alberto Puello's Fight Against WBA Champ Gervonta Davis Will Also Be Ordered

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next career decision made by Gervonta Davis will set the tone for several boxers spanning three weight divisions. Alberto Puello is among those waiting to see where the undefeated knockout artist next lands. Davis was issued a deadline of August 27 inform the World Boxing Association (WBA) at which division he plans to next fight. From there, the sanctioning body would evaluate next steps for the other two belts currently in his possession.

www.boxingscene.com

Comments / 0

