NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The state Legislature will return to Albany on Wednesday for a special session on potentially extending the moratorium on evictions, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday night. Sources told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner the lawmakers will discuss extending the moratorium until January 2022. The U.S. Supreme Court recently struck down the federal moratorium. At a Midtown rally calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to cancel rent until June 2022, Martina Romero said in Spanish with her daughter Kimberly Martinez translating that her hours have been cut in half, her husband has fallen ill, and she is behind on rent. “My mom is working...