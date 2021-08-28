Opinion: A ‘robust correction’ well, not exactly

“There were spots in Sunday’s editorial where facts were misstated, assumptions were made, or solutions were proposed as actionable when they have been vetted and rejected as non-viable … I therefore encourage you to consider retracting this editorial. If a retraction is a bridge too far, then I believe the next best thing would be to issue a robust correction, including needed retractions/corrections, but also increased transparency such as disclosing who all participated in the listening tours (including their depth / degree of involvement), and citing sources for assertions.”