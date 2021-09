THE PRICKLY PALM: FRUIT SMOOTHIES, AÇAÍ BOWLS, AND COFFEE!. On Wednesday, August the 18, The Prickly Palm officially joined the list of restaurants on Cedar Key! It is a shop that focuses on fresh fruit smoothies, açaí bowls (smoothie bowls topped with granola and freshly cut fruit) and coffee. The coffee is sourced form a local brewer in Gainesville and the fruit is cut every morning - nothing but the best for the people of Cedar Key!